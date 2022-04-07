Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

