Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aterian by 3,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Aterian has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $32.00.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

