Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $145.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.12 million to $148.00 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $163.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $721.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TLYS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 515,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

