Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

