British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 180,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

