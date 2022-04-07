British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,236.50 ($42.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,711. The firm has a market cap of £73.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,223.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,881.50.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

