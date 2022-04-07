Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNRL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

