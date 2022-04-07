Briggs Morrison Sells 3,128 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

