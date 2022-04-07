Briggs Morrison Sells 101,045 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12.

Shares of SNDX opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

