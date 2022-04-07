Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37.
About Brickworks
