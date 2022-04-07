BP’s (BP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 401 ($5.26) to GBX 465 ($6.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 447.78 ($5.87).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 380.85 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 381.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.01. The company has a market capitalization of £74.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.93). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($483.93).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

