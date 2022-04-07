BP’s (BP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 447.78 ($5.87).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 380.85 ($4.99) on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 381.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 359.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($483.93). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.93).

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.