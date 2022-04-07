BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Get BP alerts:

BP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,333,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. BP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.