Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,138,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.