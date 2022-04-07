Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $44.96. 167,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after buying an additional 476,827 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

