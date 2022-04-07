Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.