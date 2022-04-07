Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $89.84. 18,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $130,799,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.