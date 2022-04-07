Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP increased its position in Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Booking by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Booking by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,222.14 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.42 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

