boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO opened at GBX 89.14 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.95. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.