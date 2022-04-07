BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Shares Down 1.4%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$31.30 and last traded at C$31.30. Approximately 9,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 25,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.74.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.96.
About BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.