bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $354.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 195,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

