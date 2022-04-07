Bloom Burton Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Clarus Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.32.
Shares of GBNH opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
