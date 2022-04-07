Bloom Burton Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Clarus Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.32.

Shares of GBNH opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

