Blockzero Labs Price Up 15.2% This Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $3.69 million and $266,995.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

