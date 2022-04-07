Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Up 39% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.89 or 0.07416861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,632.21 or 0.99822789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051391 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.