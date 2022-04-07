Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its strong fund-raising ability, revenue mix and global footprints. The buyout of DCI is expected to further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, continued net inflows are likely to keep supporting Blackstone's assets under management (AUM) growth, going forward. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to an extent in the near term. Moreover, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities (given the volatile nature of its earnings) remain another major near-term concern.”

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

NYSE BX traded down $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 162,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,433 shares of company stock worth $47,472,171 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

