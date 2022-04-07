Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.28. The company had a trading volume of 339,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,661. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,433 shares of company stock worth $47,472,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

