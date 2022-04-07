BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $950.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,024.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $927.41.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $745.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $846.01. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.