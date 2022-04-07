BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $950.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,024.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $927.41.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $745.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $753.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $846.01. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

