BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

