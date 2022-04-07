BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

