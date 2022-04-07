BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BHK opened at $12.83 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 46,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

