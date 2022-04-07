Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson Sells 4,580 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 491.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

