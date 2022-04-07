Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

