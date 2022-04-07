BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells $2,359,969.68 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.63. 1,820,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

