BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $27.46

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $25.22. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 1,637 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $578.46 million, a PE ratio of -146.05, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

