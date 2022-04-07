BitDAO Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $707.67 million and approximately $50.60 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.28 or 0.07366993 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,398.54 or 1.00027660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050998 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

