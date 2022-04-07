bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $465,191.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

