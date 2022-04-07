Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $12.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

