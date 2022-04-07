BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

BTAI stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 56,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,410,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

