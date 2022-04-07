BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for approximately 2.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,670,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech stock traded down $11.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.11. 1,505,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,269. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

