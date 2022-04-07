BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $180.82

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $180.82, but opened at $167.13. BioNTech shares last traded at $166.07, with a volume of 6,126 shares trading hands.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.12.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 624.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BioNTech by 2,382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
