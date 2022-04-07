BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $180.82

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $180.82, but opened at $167.13. BioNTech shares last traded at $166.07, with a volume of 6,126 shares trading hands.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 624.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BioNTech by 2,382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

