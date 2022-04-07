Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,909. The company has a market cap of $34.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biocept in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

