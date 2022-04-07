Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $16.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

