Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.10 ($38.57) and last traded at €35.10 ($38.57). Approximately 133,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.98 ($38.44).

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.55 and a 200-day moving average of €31.40.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

