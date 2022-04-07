BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $23.07. 2,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,532,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Specifically, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,337. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.