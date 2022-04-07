BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 43,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 514,119 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

