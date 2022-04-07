BidiPass (BDP) Trading 52.7% Lower Over Last Week

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $79,139.69 and $107.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

