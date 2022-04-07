BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 369,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,290,726 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after buying an additional 690,387 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

