Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.91. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

