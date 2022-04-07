Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter.

KCE opened at $87.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

